Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.59.

COTY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 31,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,882,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 101.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,552,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

