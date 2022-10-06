Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Purchased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 709,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Couchbase by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Couchbase by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 210,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,402 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Couchbase by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 355,145 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Couchbase by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BASE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Couchbase Price Performance

BASE stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,487. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

