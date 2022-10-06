Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.06 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.35.

Coupa Software Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $259.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,455 shares of company stock worth $1,583,602. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $1,718,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 368.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 109.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

