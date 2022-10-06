Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Purchased by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covenant Logistics Group comprises about 2.3% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVLG. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $146,256.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $130,508.83. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,164.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $146,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 93,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,092. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $317.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

