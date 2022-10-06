Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 1,548.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 79,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Crane by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

Crane Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.16. 1,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.