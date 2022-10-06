Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 98,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Crawford & Company Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

Insider Activity at Crawford & Company

In related news, Director Jesse C. Crawford bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,020,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,599.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crawford & Company news, Director Jesse C. Crawford acquired 26,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $171,505.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,062,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,136,073.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse C. Crawford acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,020,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,599.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,949 shares of company stock worth $290,399 in the last quarter.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

