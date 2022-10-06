Creature Hunters Price Hits $0.0508 on Major Exchanges (CHTS)

Creature Hunters (CHTS) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Creature Hunters token can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creature Hunters has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $13,913.00 worth of Creature Hunters was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creature Hunters has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Creature Hunters

Creature Hunters was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Creature Hunters’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,724,166 tokens. Creature Hunters’ official Twitter account is @creaturehunter5. Creature Hunters’ official message board is creaturehunters.medium.com. The official website for Creature Hunters is creaturehunters.world. The Reddit community for Creature Hunters is https://reddit.com/r/creaturehunters/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creature Hunters

According to CryptoCompare, “Creature Hunters (CHTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Creature Hunters has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Creature Hunters is 0.04740867 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $616.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://creaturehunters.world/.”

