Credit Suisse Group Cuts J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target to GBX 184

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 231 ($2.79) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

J Sainsbury Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 195,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

