Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 18,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 59,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPO LLC increased its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 774,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 249,121 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $6,627,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

