Cryowar Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.58 Million (CWAR)

Cryowar (CWAR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. Cryowar has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $100,579.00 worth of Cryowar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryowar has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryowar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cryowar Token Profile

Cryowar launched on November 12th, 2021. Cryowar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. Cryowar’s official message board is medium.com/@cryowar. The official website for Cryowar is cryowar.com. Cryowar’s official Twitter account is @cryowardevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryowar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryowar (CWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Cryowar has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cryowar is 0.02540282 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $65,254.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryowar.com/.”

