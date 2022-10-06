Crypto Media Network Price Down 8.3% This Week (CMN)

Crypto Media Network (CMN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Crypto Media Network has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Crypto Media Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00006796 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Media Network has a total market capitalization of $24.91 million and approximately $222,063.00 worth of Crypto Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

Crypto Media Network Profile

Crypto Media Network’s launch date was June 19th, 2021. Crypto Media Network’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Media Network is www.cmntoken.io. Crypto Media Network’s official Twitter account is @cmnnewsofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Media Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Crypto Media Network (CMN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto Media Network has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Media Network is 1.35788725 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $274,472.71 traded over the last 24 hours."

