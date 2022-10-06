CryptoCars (CCAR) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

CryptoCars (CCAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. CryptoCars has a total market capitalization of $460,300.00 and $12,634.00 worth of CryptoCars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCars token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoCars has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

CryptoCars Profile

CryptoCars’ launch date was August 14th, 2021. CryptoCars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. CryptoCars’ official Twitter account is @cryptocarsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoCars’ official website is cryptocars.me.

CryptoCars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCars (CCAR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoCars has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoCars is 0.00466424 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $57,383.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptocars.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCars using one of the exchanges listed above.

