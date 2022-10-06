Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading 4.2% Higher

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.44. 732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 606,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at $13,274,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,825 shares of company stock worth $601,156. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cue Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cue Health by 813.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Cue Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Health

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.