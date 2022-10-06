Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Trading Up 0.3%

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.43 and last traded at C$18.40. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.34.

Currency Exchange International Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$118.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.80.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.