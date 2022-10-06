Custodian REIT Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Custodian REIT Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CREI opened at GBX 92.10 ($1.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89. Custodian REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 83.50 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.20 ($1.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £406.02 million and a PE ratio of 332.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.10.

Get Custodian REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Custodian REIT

In related news, insider Malcolm Cooper bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £108.80 ($131.46) per share, with a total value of £4,896,000 ($5,915,901.40).

About Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

Read More

