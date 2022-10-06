Cypress Capital Group Acquires 7,445 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 748,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,279,000 after purchasing an additional 58,359 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 132,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.7% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 56,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 61.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,101. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

