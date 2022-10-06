Cypress Capital Group Has $1.08 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

GD traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

