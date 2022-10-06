Cypress Capital Group Has $1.59 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $280.70. 41,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $204.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.52.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

