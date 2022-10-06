Cypress Capital Group Has $3.36 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.71.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.18. 27,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.08 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.62. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

