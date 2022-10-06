Cypress Capital Group Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,970 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group owned 0.46% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,285,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FMB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.