Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,207. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.35. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $360.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

