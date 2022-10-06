Cypress Capital Group Sells 10,911 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 60,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 618,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

Intel stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 866,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,864,344. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. Intel Co. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

