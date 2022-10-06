Cypress Capital Group Sells 21,976 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,976 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group owned about 0.11% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

