Cypress Capital Group Sells 285 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.09. 44,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,722. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.46.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

