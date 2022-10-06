Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,887 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,462. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

