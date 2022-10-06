David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Purchases 8,333 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 939,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,676,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.