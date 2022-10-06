David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 5.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,739. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

