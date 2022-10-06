David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Sells 319,539 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,539 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 104,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,836. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

