DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.36% of DCP Midstream worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DCP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.10. 18,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.63. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCP. Barclays boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at DCP Midstream

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.