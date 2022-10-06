Defender Capital LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Defender Capital LLC. trimmed its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. American Well accounts for 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in American Well were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $45,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. 12,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,271. American Well Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,909.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,454,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,358.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,909.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,454,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,358.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 810,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,469. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

American Well Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

