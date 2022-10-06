DeFi Land (DFL) One Day Volume Hits $148,445.00

DeFi Land (DFL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. DeFi Land has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $148,445.00 worth of DeFi Land was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Land token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Land has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

About DeFi Land

DeFi Land’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. DeFi Land’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,955,847,132 tokens. The official website for DeFi Land is defiland.app. DeFi Land’s official message board is defiland.medium.com/introducing-defi-land-gamified-decentralized-finance-9d06c88d6369. DeFi Land’s official Twitter account is @defi_land and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Land (DFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. DeFi Land has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,525,158,778 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Land is 0.00145234 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $584,953.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defiland.app/.”

