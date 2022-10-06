Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys 232 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,697,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $189.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.