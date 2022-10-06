Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys 720 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

