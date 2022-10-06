Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $143.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average is $153.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

