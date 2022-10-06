Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DEX opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

