Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DEX opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
