Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE VFL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.10. 17,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,430. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

