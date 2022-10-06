Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.26

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.23. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 34,067 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Denison Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines ( NYSE:DNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 239.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

