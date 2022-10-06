Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $110.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Celanese to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.13.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.97. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

