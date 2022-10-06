Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target to €55.00

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NEMTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nemetschek from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF remained flat at $62.75 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $87.20.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

