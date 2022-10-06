Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 3.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €18.41 ($18.78) and last traded at €18.41 ($18.78). 10,210,497 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.86 ($18.22).

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.29.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

