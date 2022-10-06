DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 196.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.96. 23,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,372. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

