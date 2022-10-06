Diageo (DEO) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Diageo to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diageo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $19.43 billion $4.32 billion 21.04 Diageo Competitors $11.21 billion $1.74 billion -1.18

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Diageo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Diageo Competitors -911.60% -193.75% -15.74%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Diageo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diageo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 2 4 5 0 2.27 Diageo Competitors 172 1129 1443 29 2.48

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 120.05%. Given Diageo’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diageo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Diageo has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Diageo pays an annual dividend of $4.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Diageo pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 48.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Diageo beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

