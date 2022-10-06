DigiSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,140.00 (DIGIS)

DigiSwap (DIGIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, DigiSwap has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One DigiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. DigiSwap has a total market capitalization of $340,189.46 and approximately $18,140.00 worth of DigiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiSwap Profile

DigiSwap’s genesis date was March 9th, 2022. DigiSwap’s total supply is 135,441,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,426,453 tokens. The official website for DigiSwap is digiswap.finance. DigiSwap’s official Twitter account is @digiswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiSwap (DIGIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DigiSwap has a current supply of 135,441,098 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DigiSwap is 0.00310621 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,574.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://digiswap.finance.”

