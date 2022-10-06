Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

