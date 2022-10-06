DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $73.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOCU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $53.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $288.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in DocuSign by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.