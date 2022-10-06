Doge Protocol Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DOGEP)

Doge Protocol (DOGEP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Doge Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doge Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $11,525.00 worth of Doge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doge Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

Doge Protocol Profile

Doge Protocol’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. Doge Protocol’s official website is dogeprotocol.org. Doge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dogeprotocol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Doge Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Protocol (DOGEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doge Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Doge Protocol is 0.00000002 USD and is down -8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $269.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogeprotocol.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

