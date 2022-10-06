Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells $2,404,900.00 in Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dollar General stock opened at $242.70 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.06 and its 200-day moving average is $239.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 89,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

