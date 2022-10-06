Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $71.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dominion Energy traded as low as $67.55 and last traded at $67.57, with a volume of 13866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.01.

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.