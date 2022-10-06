Dominion Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,441 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 353% compared to the typical volume of 1,642 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.21. 84,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,528. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $68.43 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.