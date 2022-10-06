DreamN Price Reaches $0.0554 on Exchanges ($DREAMN)

DreamN ($DREAMN) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, DreamN has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DreamN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DreamN has a total market capitalization of $254,752.78 and approximately $14,376.00 worth of DreamN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

DreamN Token Profile

DreamN’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. DreamN’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,600,000 tokens. The official message board for DreamN is medium.com/@dreamn.bsc. The official website for DreamN is dreamn.io. DreamN’s official Twitter account is @dreamnbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DreamN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DreamN ($DREAMN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DreamN has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DreamN is 0.05929342 USD and is down -6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,424.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dreamn.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DreamN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DreamN using one of the exchanges listed above.

